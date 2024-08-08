Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024.
He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.
Immediately after graduating, Matt found work as a background actor in several productions for HBO Max. Prior to joining CoastTV, Matt held multiple positions in the photography industry specializing in portrait and product photography. He also was the Media Manager for a social media marketing agency, where he shot photos and videos, edited reels and created podcasts for clients.
Matt recently relocated from the New York area. In his free time he enjoys watching sports, taking photos and spending time with his friends and family, including his dog Roxy.