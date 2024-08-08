Matt Hipsman

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main impacts from minor coastal flooding are expected along the back bays of Little Assawoman Bay and Rehoboth Bay, where persistent southerly winds will trap high water from draining at high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/01 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None 10/01 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 11/01 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.3 None 11/02 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 None 12/02 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.5 None 12/03 PM 4.7 0.0 0.5 None &&