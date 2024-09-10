WILMINGTON, Del. — New Castle County Matt Meyer secured a decisive victory in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary, positioning himself as the frontrunner in the race for governor this November.
At his campaign watch party in Wilmington, Meyer expressed gratitude to his supporters for their dedication throughout the race.
“To each of you – thank you for never losing faith, never losing hope, and never stopping in your work to turn the tide in favor of the public interest, not special interests,” Meyer said, surrounded by family and longtime allies.
Meyer's victory comes after an ugly primary, where he and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long both accused the other of mudslinging and unscrupulous attacks.
Meyer says he has built his campaign on a platform focused on education, healthcare, housing, and transparency in government. In his victory speech, he emphasized the stakes in the upcoming election, pledging to continue his fight for everyday Delawareans.
“Delawareans want a future that is honest and transparent, that is accountable to the people, and that delivers real results for all of us,” Meyer said.
Looking ahead to the November general election, Meyer extended an open invitation to all Delawareans, regardless of political affiliation, to join him in his vision for the state’s future.
“Tonight is just the beginning of this movement,” he said. “Whether you were with us in this primary or not, if you believe in our state’s great promise and potential…if you believe we in Delaware can do better, welcome aboard. Let’s get to work.”
Meyer will face House Minority Leader Mike Ramone in the General Election.