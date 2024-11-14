WASHINGTON, D.C. — Delaware Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride is working to build her team, she has named Roddy Flynn as her chief of staff. Flynn is the first appointment for McBride's Congressional office.
“I could not be more honored to announce that Roddy Flynn will serve as my chief of staff,” McBride said. “Roddy’s experience leading the then-freshman office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon will be invaluable as we work to serve the people of Delaware with a service-first mindset.”
McBride praised Flynn’s dedication to equal rights and recent work within the Delaware state government. “Roddy has spent his entire career advancing equal rights in our country and, most recently, led the Delaware Broadband Office, helping to ensure that our state government delivered real results for Delawareans,” she added. “Roddy shares a simple ethos with me—everyone deserves a government that respects them. Perhaps most importantly, Roddy shares a love of service to our home state of Delaware.”
Flynn is currently the executive director of the Delaware Broadband Office. His previous roles include serving in the Biden administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce and as executive director of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus and Equality PAC. He later joined Congresswoman Scanlon’s team as chief of staff when she served as vice-chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee. Flynn began his career as a litigator with Delaware’s largest law firm, Richards, Layton & Finger.