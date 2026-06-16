GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware residents had an opportunity to learn how to prepare for emergencies and natural disasters during an emergency preparedness fair hosted by U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride's office.
The event brought together federal, state and local emergency management and public safety agencies to provide information, resources and guidance aimed at helping Delawareans respond to a range of potential crises, including severe weather events and public health emergencies.
The fair was held at 21225 College Drive in Georgetown and featured representatives from emergency management organizations and public safety agencies who shared preparedness strategies, distributed educational materials and answered questions from attendees.
McBride said the event was particularly important as Sussex County continues to experience population growth, increasing the need for residents to have access to emergency preparedness information.
"With that new population, we have to make sure that folks here in Sussex County and frankly, across Delaware have the information and resources that they need in the event of a crisis, whether it's a public health crisis or a weather emergency," McBride said.
The fair was open to the public and aimed to connect residents with the tools and information needed to better prepare for emergencies before they occur.