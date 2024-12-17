MILTON, Del. - The controversial McDonald's in Milton celebrated their official grand opening on Tuesday.
The fast food chain had been working since October of 2022 to make its way to Milton. While the restaurant has received mixed opinions from those who live in town, owner and operator Michael Meoli is looking forward to being their new neighbor.
"Most people just come in and say 'thank you for being here, we've been waiting a long time for a McDonald's a little closer to where we are' and we're really glad to be here," said Meoli.
Meoli says he does understand the concerns about changes to the historic town but he thinks the McDonalds will fit right in.
Less than half a mile up the road is where a proposed Dunkin Donuts could go.
Ray Joseph comes to Milton often and was in town to celebrate the grand opening at McDonald's. He says he would support a Dunkin Donuts as well.
"The people are here. I think they'll certainly support it and with this amount of people in the area, it's needed," said Joseph.
A preliminary site plan approval is on Milton's planning and zoning commission's agenda. The meeting will be held Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Cannery Village Clubhouse.