BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation has announced the upcoming closure of a section of MD 707 in Berlin.
MD 707, or Grays Corner Road, between Racetrack Road and Riddle Lane will be closing on Monday, Oct. 12. The closure will begin at 8 a.m.
MDOT said the road closure is necessary while the Worcester County Department of Public Works resurfaces the roadway. The county said the project should be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Detours will be in place via Route 50. The work will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.