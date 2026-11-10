OCEAN CITY, Md. — Drivers traveling on Route 90 near Ocean City should prepare for lane closures as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration conducts routine bridge inspections beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
Inspections are scheduled for the MD 90 Ocean City Expressway bridges over the St. Martin River and Assawoman Bay in Worcester County.
The work is expected to continue through Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect single-lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews inspect the bridges.
The State Highway Administration has contracted Greenman-Pedersen Inc./GFT of Columbia to conduct the inspections.
Concrete General Inc. of Gaithersburg will provide traffic control, using flaggers, electronic message signs, barrels and cones to guide drivers safely through the work zones.
The State Highway Administration urges drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits when traveling through construction areas.