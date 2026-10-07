SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation is starting nighttime patching work on Route 50 on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The patching work will be on the US 50 Business bridge in Salisbury. MDOT said the work is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.
Drivers should expect single lane closures while work is ongoing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays until Thursdays. The contractor said they will use variable message signs and cones to guide drivers through the work zone.
The single lane closures will be in places until crews have successfully completed work to patch potholes on the bridge. Marine traffic will not be impacted by the closure.