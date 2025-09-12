MILTON, Del. — Milton Vice Mayor Lee Revis-Plank is raising concerns about how the state distributes financial support for infrastructure and restoration projects, particularly between coastal and inland communities.
In a recent Facebook post, Revis-Plank shared a photo of state officials touring restoration efforts at the Indian River Inlet, writing: “Meanwhile, non-beach towns beg for financial support and their projects languish.”
Revis-Plank goes on to write "I think investing so much in sand replenishment that continuously washes away is a poor return on investment as compared to investments in capital projects needed in towns further from the ocean front."
Local resident Bill Knox said he understands the concern but believes beach towns may need the funding more.
“Tourism is the biggest thing in Delaware,” Knox said. “We’ve had a couple bad storms in my area, but it hasn’t impacted us as much as a coastal town.”
Revis-Plank declined an on-camera interview but reiterated her frustrations in her Facebook statement, calling the current funding process “unfair.”
Scott Nelson, another Milton local, echoed her worries.
“I think they should do something like that, help the small businessmen, help them out,” Nelson said.