The recent blizzard that blasted Delmarva with 10 to 20 inches was very impressive, but there have been past snowfall events that have been impressive in their own right.
For instance, Georgetown saw 19 inches from the recent blizzard, but had 20 inches on February 2, 1979, 12 inches on January 6-7, of 2025, and 12 inches on February 16-17 of 2003. Other memorable snow events for Georgetown, was 9 inches on March 7, 1969 and 8.6 inches on February 24, 1898.
In Lewes, 18 inches was recorded in the blizzard from February 22-23 of this year. However, they recorded 20.6 inches on February 5-7 in 2010. Lewes also saw 14 inches on March 7-8 in 1969. A foot of snow fell on February 16-17 in 2003. On February 18-19 in 1979 Lewes recorded 11.3 inches of snow. Just last year, 10.5 inches fell on January 6th and 7th. Finally, 10.1" inches of snow fell on January 6th through 8th in 1996.
In Millsboro, 14 inches was recorded with the recent blizzard. Another memorable snow event for Millsboro was also 14 inches on February 28, 1941. A foot of snow fell on April 3, 1915, with 10 inches on March 22, 1914.
The Blizzard of 1996 brought 8-10 inches of snow across Sussex county, with 15 inch amounts in Kent county, and close to 2 feet in northern portions of New Castle county.