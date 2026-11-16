The proposed memorial, known as a "puzzle bench," features a unique design resembling several cubes. The bench is being considered by the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission.
Becker served as mayor of Lewes for years and was also the owner of the Inn at Canal Square. He died in 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service to the coastal community.
Current Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco expressed support for the proposed dedication, saying it would be a meaningful way to remember Becker and his contributions to the city.
"Mayor Becker left his mark on the hearts of many of us in Lewes, and this is our way to thank him forever," Marasco said.
If the proposal is approved, the Friends of Canalfront Park would install the memorial bench in the spring.