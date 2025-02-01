NEWARK, Del. - A memorial service will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Fred Rust Ice Arena in Newark, near the University of Delaware campus, to honor the three lives lost in a tragic plane crash. Those who wish to watch the service remotely can find a Zoom link here.
Authorities confirmed that Sean Kay and Angela Yang, both young Delaware figure skaters, and former figure University of Delaware coach, Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov, were among those killed in the crash near Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.