LEWES, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute has set its sunset dolphin fundraiser cruises for Sunday, July 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
MERR said profits from the events will go to care for the animals, including food, veterinary treatment and supplies for the institute. MERR is known as one of the only response and rescue organization in Delaware for stranded marine mammals and sea turtles.
Tickets for the cruise are $65. The price includes food and refreshments while on board.
Boats will depart from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal dock for a 90 minute tour. Boarding begins 30 minutes before departure.