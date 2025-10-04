REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute is set to hold the 25th Anniversary Finraiser on Nov. 8th.
This Finraiser will be held at the Salero Oceanfront Venue atop the Henlopen Hotel in Rehoboth Beach from 4 P.M. - 8 P.M. MERR is excited to celebrate 25 years of contributions to marine research and plans to do so by providing food, live music by 33 1/3, wine from Bin 66 celebrity bartenders, along with live and silent auctions. Tickets are priced at $100, and all proceeds support rescue and research for the many marine mammals and sea turtles throughout the Delaware coast.
Participating members can bid on Delaware businesses, from fine art to pet goods, and travel items.
Additionally, the following items will be auctioned at this year's event:
- Gift baskets
- Jewelry
- Home and garden goods
- Travel packages
- Sports and pet items
- Unique experiences
The MERR Institute is excited about the opportunity to celebrate with members of the community.
“The Finraiser is our biggest celebration of the year,” said MERR Executive Director Suzanne Thurman. “It’s a chance for us to share all our hard work and efforts throughout the year in a fun, exciting evening that also serves as one of our biggest fundraisers to help us fund our efforts in the future.”
For more information, visit the MERR Institute website.