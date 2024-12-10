LAUREL, Del. - A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a juvenile victim injured at the Hollybrook Apartment Complex. According to the Laurel Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 7, around 6 p.m.
Officers from the Laurel Police Department responded to the scene and found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. Emergency medical aid was provided on-site before the victim was transported to Tidal Health for further treatment. According to the Laurel Police Department, authorities identified the suspect as 14-year-old Angelo Jones Jr. of Laurel, who fled the scene before officers arrived.
Following an investigation, Jones was apprehended and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, aggravated menacing, and reckless endangering. Police say he was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and is being held at Stevenson Detention Center on a $70,000 cash-only bond.
In response to the weekend shooting, Laurel School District officials announced enhanced security measures for district schools. Officials confirmed the immediate implementation of weapons detection systems at Laurel Middle School and Laurel High School for the foreseeable future, with plans to extend these measures to the district's elementary schools.
“In these efforts, we are working closely with the Laurel Police Department to enhance our security and ensure a safe learning environment for all," the school district said in a statement on Facebook.