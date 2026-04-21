DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer has announced the historic nomination of Robert P. Storch to serve as Delaware’s first inspector general, a newly created role aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability across state government.
Meyer stated that establishing the inspector general role addresses the longstanding need for independent oversight and expressed confidence that Storch will bring transparency and accountability to the Delaware government.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings also voiced support for the nomination, emphasizing the importance of public trust.
“Integrity and accountability should be the standard at every level of government,” Jennings said. “Delaware established the Office of the Inspector General to reinforce those standards and to uphold the public trust. Robert Storch’s distinguished record of public service will serve him well as Delaware’s inaugural Inspector General. I look forward to working with him.”
According to officials, Storch most recently served as the Senate-confirmed inspector general of the U.S. Department of Defense, leading more than 1,800 professionals in independent oversight of programs and personnel. His work included overseeing U.S. assistance to Ukraine as the Congressionally designated Special Inspector General and serving as lead inspector general for contingency operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Earlier in his career, Storch was the first Senate-confirmed inspector general of the National Security Agency and held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General. He also worked as a federal prosecutor handling public corruption and national security cases.
Currently, Storch serves as a lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, where he teaches a seminar on combating corruption and strengthening government oversight.
State leaders confirm that the Office of the Inspector General was established in 2025 through bipartisan legislation designed to increase transparency and accountability in Delaware government. The office is tasked with investigating fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption and operates as an independent, nonpartisan monitor over state agencies and programs.
If confirmed, Storch would become the first person to lead the office, marking a significant step in the state’s efforts to enhance oversight and safeguard taxpayer resources.