DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer has signed two bills into law that change how Delaware handles book challenges in libraries and expand protections against certain lawsuits tied to public speech.
House Bill 119, known as the “Freedom to Read Act,” sets statewide standards for how public and school libraries review complaints about materials. Under the new law, books can’t be removed just because of political, religious or personal objections, and they must remain available while under review.
The law also limits who can challenge books in schools to students, parents, guardians and staff. Appeals can be made to a new School Library Review Committee made up of state officials, including the secretary of education and state librarian.
Supporters say the changes provide consistency and keep library staff from being pressured to remove books on demand.
“Do I agree with every book that comes in here? No. But do I want people to have their choices? Yes,” said Bonnie Elliott, director of the Frankford Public Library.
But critics argue the law takes authority away from local communities.
Rep. Tim Dukes, (R-Laurel), said he initially supported the bill but withdrew support after proposed amendments failed to pass.
“I really feel that in the end, the final bill undermines the local libraries and the community from the review process,” Dukes said. “It shifts the decision-making process away from local control and sends it to a review board in New Castle County.”
Meyer also signed Senate Bill 80, which updates Delaware’s anti-SLAPP law. SLAPPs — short for “strategic lawsuits against public participation” — are often filed as defamation or nuisance suits but are primarily aimed at discouraging criticism. The new law, modeled on national standards, makes it easier to dismiss those cases early in court.
Both measures took effect immediately.