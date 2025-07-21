DELAWARE- Gov. Meyer signed six health-related bills into law Monday, covering issues from housing safety and opioid settlement funds to support for medical providers and incarcerated mothers.
The legislation includes:
House Bill 70, which updates lead-free housing requirements in rental units. It requires stricter certifications and includes a feasibility study to assess workforce and landlord readiness.
House Bill 205, which expands legal protections for Delaware healthcare providers who offer reproductive or gender-affirming care, shielding them from out-of-state investigations or lawsuits.
Senate Bill 129, which updates how Delaware manages money from opioid-related settlements. The new law allows the state to access additional funds following a recent Supreme Court decision related to the Sackler family.
Senate Joint Resolution 9, which designates August 31, 2025, as International Overdose Awareness Day in Delaware.
House Bill 3, which establishes a lactation program for incarcerated mothers in Delaware’s Department of Correction, allowing them to collect and send breast milk to their children.
House Bill 53, which expands the Delaware Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing’s ability to provide equipment like communication or emergency devices for those with hearing or speech disabilities.
Meyer said the bills aim to address immediate health and safety concerns while strengthening long-term support for Delawareans.
The legislation drew support from lawmakers across both chambers, including bill sponsors Reps. Kerri Evelyn Harris, Cyndie Romer, Deshanna Neal, Eric Morrison and Sens. Marie Pinkney and Stephanie Hansen.