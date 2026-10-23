DELAWARE - 50-year-old Carl Lawrence from Kentwood, Michigan, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison on Oct. 20. for his role in a scheme that obtained millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, Lawrence conspired with Wilmington tax preparer Jady Solano to submit fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications. Lawrence referred clients to Solano and altered documents to support the applications.
Lawrence assisted with 29 fraudulent applications that resulted in more than $4.7 million in improper loan disbursements. He personally received nearly $450,000 from the scheme, which authorities said he obtained approximately $9.1 million overall.
In addition to his prison sentence, Lawrence was ordered to pay $4.7 million in restitution, forfeit $447,061.77 and serve three years of supervised release.
Six other defendants have been sentenced or convicted in connection with the scheme, while two others are awaiting sentencing and one remains at large, according to court records.
The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI’s Wilmington Resident Agency.