Miles Beach to return to Dover Motor Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Weekend

Miles Beach will bring a beach-themed fan experience back to Dover Motor Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Weekend in May. (Visit Delaware)

DOVER, Del. -  Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, will return to the Dover Motor Speedway Fan Zone during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 15 to 17.

NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ryan Blaney, serving drinks at Miles Beach. (Visit Delaware) 

Following its debut last year, the beach themed attraction says it will again transform more than an acre of the Fan Zone into a summer-inspired experience with free, family friendly activities.

New additions for 2026 include live sea lion shows, a live shark display and a hands-on stingray experience, says the organization. The attraction will also feature sand sculptures, beach-style seating, boardwalk decor, food and beverage options, live entertainment, interactive game and attractions such as the White Lightning Bar and Arcade.

