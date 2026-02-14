Miles Beach to return to Dover Motor Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Weekend

DOVER, Del. - Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, will return to the Dover Motor Speedway Fan Zone during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 15 to 17.
Following its debut last year, the beach themed attraction says it will again transform more than an acre of the Fan Zone into a summer-inspired experience with free, family friendly activities.
New additions for 2026 include live sea lion shows, a live shark display and a hands-on stingray experience, says the organization. The attraction will also feature sand sculptures, beach-style seating, boardwalk decor, food and beverage options, live entertainment, interactive game and attractions such as the White Lightning Bar and Arcade.