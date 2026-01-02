MILFORD, Del. — The City of Milford is now accepting candidate filings for the 2026 municipal election, scheduled to be held April 25.
Voters will elect a mayor for a three year term. In addition there are elections for four city council members, one from each of the city's wards. The seats carry a two-year term beginning May 4.
Under the Milford City Charter, candidates must file a nominating petition at least 60 days before the election. Petitions must include the candidate’s name and the office sought and be signed by at least 10 registered voters who live in the same ward as the candidate.
Candidate packets and nominating petitions are available at the City Clerk’s Office at Milford City Hall, located at 201 S. Walnut St. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, and arrangements can be made outside normal business hours.
To qualify for office, candidates must be U.S. citizens, residents of the City of Milford and qualified city voters. Mayoral candidates must have lived continuously in Milford for at least two years prior to the election. For council candidates, the requirement is to have lived continuously in the ward they seek to represent for at least one year prior to the election. For all seats the candidate must be at least 18 years old on Election Day. Candidates must also submit state and federal criminal background checks and have no felony convictions or crimes involving moral turpitude. The deadline to file for the offices of mayor or city council is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Any individual registered to vote in Delaware who resides within Milford city limits is eligible to vote in the municipal election. Non-resident property owners must register separately at Milford City Hall. Those registered in more than one ward must declare which ward they intend to vote in by Feb. 24. The deadline for new voters to register for the municipal election is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.