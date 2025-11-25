MILFORD, Del. - Milford city officials are alerting residents to a revised start date for an upcoming road closure connected to a major construction project.
According to the city, Canterbury Road (Route 15) at its intersection with Airport Road will now close to all traffic beginning Dec. 1, 2025. The closure is necessary to allow crews to begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection. It was previously scheduled to close on Oct. 27.
The work is expected to continue through March 6, 2026. Detours will be posted throughout the area, but access to homes and businesses will remain open for the duration of the project.