MILFORD, Del. — The Milford Big Lots store is among the locations set to close following the discount retail chain’s bankruptcy filing in September, leaving local shoppers saddened by the loss.
Julie Hattier, a longtime customer, says she will miss the unique items the store offered.
“I’ve been buying German pickles here for 20 years, and I come all the way from Millsboro about twice a year to get my pickle fix,” Hattier said. “It’s just numerous items that are discounted here, and some of them you just can’t find anywhere else.”
An employee told CoastTV News that the Milford store is expected to close in the coming weeks, though an official closing date has not been announced.
Sandy Beideman says the store’s closure is disappointing.
“It’s always sad when a store closes, and there’s a lot of memories with it,” Beideman said. “A lot of personal things we would look for in there, so it’s just kind of sad to see it close.”
As part of the store’s final sale, everything is being discounted, including the shelves and fixtures.
Some shoppers say they hope another discount retailer will take its place, while others say they would prefer a clothing-focused store, such as Burlington or T.J. Maxx.