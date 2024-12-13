WILMINGTON, Del. – Pierre Charles Moise, 57, of Apopka, Florida, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, to federal health care fraud charges related to his chiropractic clinic in Milford.
According to court documents, Moise owned and operated the Wellness Health Center, a chiropractic clinic. From January 2019 to March 2022, authorities say Moise and his staff paid patients involved in recent car accidents to attend treatment sessions, regardless of medical necessity. The clinic then submitted claims to insurance companies under Delaware’s no-fault Personal Injury Protection law, which mandates coverage for such treatments.
Prosecutors say the fraudulent scheme netted WHC more than $630,000 from insurance companies.
“Moise defrauded insurance companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by taking advantage of Delaware’s PIP laws,” said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss. “These laws are meant to help injured individuals, not enrich criminals. My office is committed to prosecuting schemes that increase insurance costs for everyone.”
Moise pleaded guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters, a charge carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Sentencing will be determined by a federal judge, taking into account U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.