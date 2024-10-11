Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield announces retirement

MILFORD, Del. - Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield announced that he will not seek an extension of his current contract, which expires on April 30, 2025, and plans to retire on May 1.
Whitfield has served as Milford's city manager since May 2020, after previously holding the role of public works director and interim city manager.
Before joining Milford, he retired as the public works director for State College, PA, after 35 years of service. Earlier this year, he was named Delaware’s City Manager of the Year. The City Council will begin discussing the search for his replacement later this month.