MILFORD, Del. — The cost of electricity is going up in Milford even as it remains low compared to most of the state. The City has announced a 1 percent increase in its Power Cost Adjustment for 2025, maintaining its position among the lowest electric rates in Delaware.
The new rate will go into effect in February of 2025.
Over the past eight years, Milford’s electric bills have increased by less than 10 percent, averaging 1.2 percent annually. The city's electric utilities are run through the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation.
The City encourages residents to explore energy-saving options to offset the increase, including rebates, electric usage monitors, and energy-efficient upgrades through Efficiency Smart.
For questions about utility billing or the upcoming PCA, residents can contact the City’s Customer Service Department at 302-422-6616.