MILFORD, Del.- Milford announces the launch of a pilot program offering free public Wi-Fi in the Riverwalk area, enhancing connectivity for both residents and visitors.
The high-speed internet will support activities and be beneficial to everyone for email checking and work but particularly children who can do their homework outside on the playground, says the city.
"This pilot program is a significant milestone for the City of Milford," said IT Director Bill Pettigrew.
This has been in development for over two years and came in under budget thanks to city staff efforts. It has also received support from the City Council and the Mayor.