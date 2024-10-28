MILFORD, Del. - As marijuana use becomes legal in Delaware, the City of Milford is poised to approve the sale of recreational cannabis, though regulatory details remain unresolved. During a recent city council meeting, residents voiced their opinions on this significant decision.
Community member Trish Marvel expressed caution.
"I think that this is a huge decision for our city council, and I think that it seems like this is kind of on a fast track," Marvel said. Her concerns highlight the potential implications for the city's future.
Conversely, resident Kevin Blouch sees an opportunity for economic growth.
"I think if it's a permit system of some sort, I think that would be a good idea," Bloch said, suggesting that regulated sales could benefit downtown businesses.
Mayor Todd Culotta assured citizens that their input is valued, stating, "We want to use these opportunities to give the public the chance to come out and be heard."
While many coastal towns have opted out of recreational marijuana sales, Milford is considering a different path. The council plans to host further public comment sessions and workshops to gauge community sentiment before any final decisions are made.