MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Historical Society is set to host their annual Fall Antiques Market this Saturday.
Organizers are inviting Delawareans to enjoy the Fall Antiques Market on October 4th at the historic Parson Thorne Mansion from 9 A.M to 3 P.M.
This local event, which has been a tradition for nearly 30 years, will have Delmarva dealers showcasing antiques and other vintage collectables. Artisan vendors are also encouraged to apply to participate by email. The $1 admissions fee will cover entry and a guided tour of the mansion. Visitors will have an opportunity to see the recently renovated sharecropper's cottage, kitchen, and Civil War bedroom.
“We are excited to show the public the renovations that are currently underway at the mansion,” said Ralph Prettyman, President of the Milford Historical Society. “The Civil War bedroom includes furnishings donated by or purchased from the Schelhouse family and were owned by General A.T.A. Torbert.”
In addition to the guided tours, history will be brought to life through costumed guides ready to share the mansion's long history. Those with the Milford Historical Society say ciders, baked goods, and more refreshments from the era will be provided. The Milford Garden Club will also have members present to sell fall flowers and answer gardening-related questions.
Memberships for the Milford Garden Club and the Milford Historical Society will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit the Milford Historical Society Facebook page.