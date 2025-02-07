MILFORD, Del. – A Milford man was arrested after police seized more than 400 doses of suspected heroin during a drug investigation.
On Feb. 5, the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of NW 4th Street. The search, conducted with the assistance of the department’s Special Operations Group and K9 Unit, led to the discovery of 12.3 grams of suspected heroin, equivalent to 410 individual doses, said Milford Police.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Taevon Potts of Milford in connection with the investigation.
Potts has been charged with:
- Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity
- Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity
He was presented before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Department of Correction on a $50,000 cash bond.