FELTON, Del.- A Milford man has been arrested in connection with a shoplifting event at the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway in Felton.
According to the Felton Police Department, officers were called to the convenience store on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at 8:36 a.m. after three people reportedly entered the store, took several products, and left without paying. Video surveillance captured the group interacting during the theft.
Investigators identified the people involved and obtained an arrest warrant for Terrence Jermaine Parker, 47, of Milford. Officers say Parker was taken into custody by Dover police on Jan. 16, 2025, without incident and transferred to Felton Police.
According to police, Parker was charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and conspiracy in the third degree, both class A misdemeanors. He was video-arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court, issued a no-contact order with Felton Royal Farms, and released on $2,000 unsecured bail. A court date is pending.