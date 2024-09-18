MILFORD, Del. - On Sept. 13, the Milford Police Department took 19-year-old Dana Legrand III of Milford into custody after learning he was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police on drug and gun related charges. Detectives apprehended Legrand without incident near Kings Highway and found him with crack cocaine packaged for sale.
Legrand was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was committed to the Department of Correction on a $10,000 cash bail. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania at a later date to face additional charges, said police.