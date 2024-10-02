MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Middle School building is being restored, after it has sat empty since 2012.
Milford School District Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Sara Hale, says this benefits the community in numerous ways.
"When the building was vacant, it really was a challenge to not only the school district for not having the space, but to the community to have something like that sitting there," said Hale. "So seeing it come back to life, I think there's been a lot of excitement."
Hale says this will also help the overcrowding in other Milford schools. The new school is built for 1,000 students and is estimated to have 800-900 5th and 6th graders attend next year.
The construction is expected to be complete in summer 2025, with classes beginning in August 2025.
Elaine Price walks a path at the Milford Middle School to get her exercise. Price grew up in Milford, and her mom attended the original school in 1929.
"I think it's wonderful. I think it was the right move to make, not just to tear it down or to turn it into something else. I think the community needed this revitalization a lot."
According to Hale, the entire building is being done without a tax raise for those in the district.