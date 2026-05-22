MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum American History Series will continue with a presentation titled “The Flag Raising Controversy of Iwo Jima” on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The program will explore the history behind one of the most recognized photographs in American history, Joe Rosenthal’s image of the flag raising on Iwo Jima during World War II.
The Milford Museum said the presentation will examine the battle leading up to the Feb. 23, 1945, flag raising, the details surrounding the moment captured in the photograph, and the continuing debate over the identities of the Marines involved.
The flag raising became a defining symbol for the United States Marine Corps during the battle for Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Tom Summers will be giving the presentation. He is a 12th-generation Delawarean, was born and raised in Milford. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, before serving in the U.S. Navy as an air traffic controller in the Chicago area.
After returning to Delaware, Summers worked for the Delaware Public Archives in several positions, including historical markers coordinator, education specialist and outreach services manager. In 2020, he joined Delaware State Parks as manager of the Cultural Resource Unit before retiring in June 2023. He later became part-time director of the Milford Museum in July 2023.
Summers also served for 20 years with the Dover Downtown Rotary Club and continues to work as an adjunct professor at Delaware Tech, where he has taught for more than 24 years.
The free monthly programs are sponsored by the Milford Museum and focus on local, state and national history topics. Presentations are held on the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library, located at 11 S.E. Front St. in Milford.