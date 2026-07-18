Milford Museum's Hippie Fest returns to Causey Mansion in August

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum's annual Hippie Fest fundraiser will return to the Causey Mansion on Aug. 15 with an afternoon of live music, food and 1960s- and 1970s-themed entertainment.
The event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Causey Mansion, 2 Causey Ave., in Milford. The Funsters will make their third appearance at Hippie Fest, while DJ Dana McDonald of Forever Media will provide music between the band's sets.
Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring blankets and chairs for the lawn and dress in tie-dye, bell bottoms and headbands. Food trucks will be on site, and The Alcohauler will offer adult beverages. Guests may also bring their own beverages, but outside food is not permitted.
The event is open only to adults ages 21 and older with valid identification.
Tickets are $40 through July 31 and increase to $45 beginning Aug. 1. They are available online and in person at the former Milford Museum, 121 S. Walnut St., during regular business hours.