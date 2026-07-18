Milford Museum's Hippie Fest returns to Causey Mansion in August

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.