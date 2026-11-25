MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford is offering sandbags to people Wednesday, Nov. 25, in preparation for the coastal storm expected to impact the area on Thanksgiving Day.
Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city's Public Works facility, located at 180 Vickers Drive.
The city said sandbags are only available to people who live in Milford, with a limit of 10 per household. Everyone must provide proof of residency, such as a utility bill or driver's license showing a Milford address.
People who receive sandbags will be responsible for disposing of them as well.
The city said staff have been preparing for the storm throughout the week by checking and testing essential equipment and systems. City personnel will remain on call throughout the holiday weekend to respond to emergencies as needed.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.