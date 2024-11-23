MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is warning locals about a phone scam in which callers pose as U.S. Marshals and demand payment to resolve alleged warrants.
According to police, the scammers claim the victims have a "wanted status" and request immediate payment. Authorities say that neither the Milford Police Department nor any other law enforcement agency, including federal agencies, will ever solicit payment for fines, traffic violations, bail, or warrants over the phone.
Police also caution that electronic payments for court-related matters are never requested via phone.