MILFORD, Del. — Milford Police officers arrested Steve Florestal, 34, of Seaford, on Jan. 2, following an alleged domestic dispute on the 500 block of Marshall Street. Florestal reportedly displayed a gun and made threats toward two people during the incident before fleeing the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
An investigation led to a warrant being issued for Florestal, who was taken into custody without incident around 10 p.m. During the arrest, officers found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Florestal has been charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. After a hearing at Justice of the Peace Court 7, bail was set at $4,400 cash. Florestal was transferred to the Department of Correction.