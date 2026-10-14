MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.
A Cadillac SRX SUV was heading south on Rt. 113 Oct. 13,, at 9:55 a.m. For unknow reasons, the SUV crossed into the median then the northbound lane. The SUV stopped traveling in the wooded area north of Marvel Rd.
The driver, a 78-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.
Rt. 113 was closed for two hours while the scene was cleared and initially investigated.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Milford Police Department Fatal Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is being asked to contact Cpl. H. Simpson at (302) 422-8081. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. As well as online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.