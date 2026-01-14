MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library continues to recommend early literacy for children ages 1 – 8 through their partnership with the screen-free storytelling audio system, Tonies.
Tonies was designed to inspire imagination, language development, and a lifelong love of reading. It was first introduced to the Milford Public Library in 2022 after a donation from State Representative Bryan Shupe.
The innovative and easy-to-use audio players and character figures help children to engage independently with stories, songs, and educational content, and also supports literacy skills while reducing screen time.
On Oct. 14, 2025, the Milford Public Library hosted a Tonies Literacy Day, where they welcomed families to explore hands-on storytelling experiences and learn more about the benefits of the audio system. As a result, Tonies donated $1,000 worth of Tonies materials to the library.
Beginning Jan. 15., 25 new character figures will be available for checkout.
"The library couldn’t be more grateful for the overwhelming support from Tonies," said Children’s Coordinator Anis Lopez. "We’re excited for even more children to have the opportunity to check out Tonies and experience storytelling in a fun, meaningful, and screen-free way."