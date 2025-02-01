MILFORD, Del. – Downtown Milford Inc. has announced a year-long celebration for the 30th anniversary of the Riverwalk Farmers Market, the longest continuously running farmers market in Delaware.
“We are very excited this year to celebrate this market that has become a standard for markets throughout the state,” said Shelby DiCostanzo, Farmers Market Chairperson. “We are hoping to gather as much history as we can and recognize the pioneers who created this market in 1995.”
The market, held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, runs from May through December and features fresh, local food and artisan goods. This year, the market will incorporate a permanent fall season and new health and wellness activities, including educational programs, yoga and tai chi.
Special anniversary merchandise will be available, and the celebration kicks off at the Bug and Bud Festival on April 26. Vendor applications will open in mid-February and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.