MILFORD, Del. - Milford School District voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 12, for the Milford School Board election.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four polling locations across the district. District voters will choose between Nik Dutta-Roy and Cynthia “Cindy” McKenzie for the District C seat on the school board. Scott Fitzgerald is the only candidate filed for the District D seat. Matt Bucher currently holds a seat At Large, but Sara Hale is the only candidate filed for the position.
Candidates for District C
Cynthia McKenzie has worked in the Milford School District for 29 years at Lulu Ross Elementary School and has served as an administrator for the past 11 years according to the National Association of Elementary School Principals. She has helped expand specialized programs, including Spanish immersion and Autism support services, while leading changes in English language arts instruction to support multilingual learners. Under her leadership, Ross earned multiple state and national recognitions, including Delaware Recognition School honors and designation as a Unified Champion School by Special Olympics.
Nik Dutta-Roy moved to Milford in 2024 and is making his first run for public office. Originally from Houston, Texas, he earned a chemical engineering degree from Drexel University in 2019 and works as a quality systems engineer for Qnity near Newark. His campaign priorities include improving literacy, strengthening school discipline, expanding STEM partnerships and increasing financial literacy education for students.
District statistics
The district overall encompasses six schools. The board is made up of seven seats, and the current superintendent is Travis Moorman. According to First State Educate, the total enrollment in 2024 was 4,514. The school district's overall accountability is below expectations with a 34 percent literacy proficiency, 21 percent math proficiency. However, the graduation rate is 88 percent.
Polling locations
- Benjamin Banneker Elementary School cafeteria, 449 North St., Milford. Voters should enter through the cafeteria door.
- Lulu Ross Elementary School gym, 310 Lovers Lane, Milford. Voters should enter on the side of the gym. Handicap access is available using the ramp at the main entrance.
- Morris Early Childhood Center, 8609 3rd St., Lincoln. Voting will take place on the side of the school, with parking lot access from Butler Avenue.
- Milford High School auditorium, 1019 N. Walnut St., Milford.
According to Milford School District, anyone who is a bona fide resident within the district is eligible to vote, regardless of nominating district. Voters do not need to live in Milford School District Area C to cast a ballot. Voters must be at least 18 years old and provide proof of identity at the polls.
Other school board elections
Besides Milford, six other school districts will hold elections for its school board including: Delmar, Caesar Rodney, Appoquinimink, Christina, Colonial and Red Clay. First State Educate said elections are historically decided by a small share of eligible voters. In recent school board elections, turnout has remained in the single digits in many districts. As a result, outcomes are often determined by a limited number of votes, even as public concerns about student outcomes, funding, and district leadership remain high.
“School board elections are one of the most direct ways communities influence how decisions are made in public education,” said Julia Keleher, Executive Director of First State Educate. “Participation determines who is responsible for those decisions, and those decisions shape the strength of Delaware’s schools, workforce, and long-term economic outlook.”
To learn more about these elections, visit the state's website.