MILFORD, Del. - Unofficial results are in for the Milford School District election. The Delaware Department of Elections says voters selected Cynthia “Cindy” McKenzie to represent Nominating District C on the school board during the May 12 election.
McKenzie received 378 votes, defeating Nik Dutta-Roy, who received 36 votes. A total of 415 votes were cast in the race, with one undervote reported.
Voting took place at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, Evelyn I. Morris Early Childhood Center, Lulu M. Ross Elementary School and Milford High School.
The agency confirms that two additional school board seats were uncontested and decided automatically under Delaware election law. Sara E. Hale was declared elected to the at-large seat for a four-year term expiring June 30, 2030, while Scott Fitzgerald was declared elected to the Nominating District D seat for the same term length.
Under Delaware law, when only one candidate files for a school board seat, the Department of Elections declares that candidate elected without holding an election for the position.