MILFORD, Del.- A new educational initiative is in the works for Milford School District.
According to the district's website, Milford School District Board of Education have been invited to attend the Buccaneer Educational Foundation meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mispillion Elementary School.
While members of the Milford School District Board of Education will be in attendance, it is important to note that this will not be an official board meeting, and no formal actions or decisions will be taken during the session.