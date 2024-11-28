milford

The Milford School District services 4500+ students. (Photo: CoastTV) 

MILFORD, Del.- A new educational initiative is in the works for Milford School District.

According to the district's website, Milford School District Board of Education have been invited to attend the Buccaneer Educational Foundation meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mispillion Elementary School.

While members of the Milford School District Board of Education will be in attendance, it is important to note that this will not be an official board meeting, and no formal actions or decisions will be taken during the session.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

