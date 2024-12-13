MILFORD, Del. — Walking through a crosswalk is a daily routine for children going to and from school. The Milford School District is working to make that routine safer, as outlined in a recent report from the Milford city manager, Mark Whitfield during a city council meeting Dec 9.
The report highlights the district’s need for more crossing guards at Lulu M. Ross and Mispillion elementary schools.
Brian Bechaver, who has two young boys attending Lulu Ross, walks them to school every day and worries about their safety.
"It's a good start, but it's not the only thing to resolve the issue," said Bechaver. "You need sidewalks, you need street signs, and you need people to obey the street signs."
Rep. Bryan Shupe recently met with police, school district officials and COM public works/engineering to discuss concerns about traffic flow during school arrival and dismissal times.
Norma Chalmers, a Milford parent and grandparent, said she believes adding more crossing guards is crucial.
"I don't care whose children they are, it doesn't make any difference to me; they all need to be protected. I think that's a big concern if you're a parent or grandparent or anything like that. It could be anybody's child. It could be your child one day that gets hit," Chalmers said.
School crossing guards report to the Milford Police Department, and the school district reimburses the city for the costs. Rep. Shupe is exploring potential state funding to help fund additional crossing guards.
The city says changes being made for the 2025-26 school year should reduce the current congestion being experienced.