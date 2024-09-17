Milford Multilingual Learning

The Milford School District and the Milford Public Library team up to support multilingual students. Courtesy of Milford School District. 

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford School District, in collaboration with the Milford Public Library, has announced a new monthly reading program aimed at supporting Spanish Dual Language Immersion and multilingual students. According to the school district, kindergarten through fifth-grade students will have the opportunity to participate in guided reading sessions designed to enhance their first and second language skills. The children will engage in activities that focus on reading, listening, and speaking.

For older students in grades sixth through eighth, the program provides a more flexible format. The school district says students will be able to explore the library independently and delve into books of their choice. Registration and dates for the once-a-month classes can be found here.

The Milford Public Library recently also received a grant of $2,916 to support public access to the Mango Languages database, a language-learning application that offers over 70 conversational language courses.

