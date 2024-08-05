STANTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide and officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 4, resulting in the death of two people, including the suspect.
At approximately 9:41 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the Exxon at 414 Main Street, following a report of a man with a gun near a residence. Shortly after, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of Limestone Road. Upon arrival, police said they found a 22-year-old woman from Wilmington suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office have taken over the investigation.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 57-year-old Milford man forcibly entered his ex-spouse’s home and fired multiple rounds at two occupants, striking the 22-year-old. A 20-year-old Wilmington man, who was also in the residence, was not hit and fled to the nearby Exxon.
The homeowner was not present at the time of the incident. After the shooting, the suspect set fire to the home and fled in a car, said DSP. The Delaware State Police Aviation Section later located the suspect and his car near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
Troopers attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect, who had climbed onto the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower. During the standoff, the suspect fired his weapon at troopers, prompting three officers to shoot back. The suspect was administered first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is also being withheld until family notification.
In accordance with Delaware State Police procedures, the involved troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending a use-of-force investigation conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821.