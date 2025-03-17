MILFORD, Del. — The Milford City Council has approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Riverwalk Villas, a townhouse development proposed by the Milford Housing Development Corporation. However, the project faces further review at the city’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 18 at 6 p.m.
The development, planned for 3.829 acres at the intersection of Mispillion and Marshall Streets includes 27 townhouses. The site sits adjacent to the Mispillion River and includes part of the Riverwalk between the Dog Park and the shipyard.
The Planning Commission previously recommended approval of the project in Oct. 2023 with a 5-0 vote, but the upcoming meeting could determine the next steps. Commissioners may discuss additional conditions, modifications, or public concerns before issuing a final recommendation to the City Council.
If approved, MHDC can move forward with finalizing plans and securing permits for construction. However, any delays or requested changes from the Planning Commission could impact the project’s timeline.
Ninfa Wolfe, who lives near the proposed development, welcomes new neighbors but has some concerns.
"That's a great thing to do for the city, for the people, because there's a lot of people that need something like that," said Wolfe. "The only thing I'm concerned about is the traffic."
Marianne Bottiglieri, a Milford local who walks the Riverwalk every day, says development here would spoil the ambiance.
"I chose Milford because of the natural the ability to really be in touch with nature right here in this Riverwalk," said Bottiglieri. "If you were to put villas right on it, it's going to take that away."
The Milford City Council will hold a public hearing on March 24 to make a final determination following further review and additional public comment of the ordinance.