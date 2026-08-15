MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Wellness Village is being recognized as a model for improving health care and services for older adults in rural communities.
A July article in the Delaware Journal of Public Health highlighted the Milford facility for its approach to combining health care, social services and programs for seniors.
The Wellness Village transformed the former Milford Memorial Hospital campus into a 256,000-square-foot center with more than 30 health and service partners.
The model focuses on helping older adults age in place by connecting them with health care, social services and support in one location.
Gov. Matt Meyer called the Wellness Village a model for stronger rural health care and said every Delawarean should have the opportunity to age in place with dignity and access to quality care.
The village also operates programs like WeCare, which connects at-risk seniors in southern Delaware with personal health nurses and care coordinators.
The Delaware Journal of Public Health says the model could be replicated in other rural communities.