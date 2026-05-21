SEAFORD, Del. - A Millsboro man will spend 25 years in prison after being sentenced in connection with a domestic violence stabbing in Seaford in 2024.
Jeremy Powell, 45, was sentenced on Thursday, May 7, to 25 years in prison followed by 4.5 years of probation, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Powell was convicted of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, stalking, felony criminal contempt of a domestic violence protection order, and felony non-compliance with conditions of recognizance bond.
According to the DOJ, Powell attacked his estranged wife on Aug. 6, 2024, at a home in Seaford, stabbing her more than 35 times. Seaford Police arrested Powell the same day. The woman survived after she was airlifted to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised prosecutors and police following the sentencing.
“Our DOJ trial team and law enforcement partners deserve immense praise for making Delaware safer with this sentence,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “My thoughts at this time are with the victim, whose bravery and composure in the face of unspeakable violence is truly remarkable.”